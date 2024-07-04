It says it wants to be "better prepared" for public-health crises, having learned lessons from Covid.

They learnt a lot about making money, but clearly nothing about keeping people safe as they are persisting with the toxic modRNA technology.

This new contract is about ‘accelerating’ modRNA vaccine development; this is in line with the WHO’s plans and WHO/Gates’ ‘One Health’ agenda of creating a market for finding (engineering?) viruses with pandemic potential and then ‘preparing’ with modRNA and DNA jabs for WHO’s declaration of pandemic, as they see fit. As we’ve seen, Bill Gates pretty much runs the WHO at this point, and he seems to make huge profits from modRNA technology, so what could possibly go wrong?

Article 5. One Health

1. The Parties commit to promote a One Health approach for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, recognizing the interconnection between people, animals and the environment, that is coherent, integrated, coordinated and collaborative among all relevant organizations, sectors and actors, taking into account national circumstances.

What does this involve, exactly? This from Article 4:

(d) routine immunization;

So, you’re all safe with the latest offerings from Moderna or Pfizer. And don’t be concerned about the lab leak thing:

(g) laboratory biological risk management in order to prevent the accidental exposure to, the misuse of or the inadvertent release of pathogens;

Who’s first for the bird flu jab?

