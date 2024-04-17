13 British Lords Linked to Israel's Arms Trade
Just another piece of evidence in understanding the military-industrial complex and foreign policy:
Seven peers work for arms firms involved with Israel’s weapons trade, while another six hold shares in companies that supply the Israeli military, our research into the House of Lords has found.
The Balfour Declaration may be the oldest clue as to how much Britain planned to be involved in Palestine/Israel.