If you’re a British taxpayer, you’re dealing with:

Long NHS waiting lists for life-saving treatment

Record levels of knife crime and gang violence

Teacher shortages and overcrowded classrooms

A housing crisis pricing families out of their own communities

Soaring food and energy bills

Crumbling school buildings and pothole-ridden roads

Dementia patients trapped in hospital corridors for lack of care homes

Police forces unable (or unwilling) to respond to burglaries or antisocial behaviour

A mental health crisis with year-long referral delays

Rural GP surgeries shutting down

Public transport chaos, strikes, and closures

Water companies dumping sewage into rivers

Broken social care systems leaving the elderly isolated

A cost-of-living crisis where full-time workers rely on food banks

Legal aid stripped to the bone (but migrants get taxpayer-funded lawyers)

Rising taxes on small businesses and workers

Universities churning out ideologues, not engineers

A national debt approaching £3 trillion with no plan to pay it off

And so on. You get the picture. And yet—while you wait eight hours in A&E with your mum on a plastic chair, while your kid’s teacher quits mid-term due to burnout, and while your grandad fights rats in his council flat—rest assured: your hard-earned tax money is hard at work funding… gay porn research.

Because, clearly, that’s what Britain needs most.

Here’s a link to the other crazy projects, because you wouldn’t believe me if I told you.

It wouldn’t surprise me if in the next round of funding, the British government paid Bonnie Blue (an unlikely heroine of the BBC/Guardian elites) to headline a taxpayer-funded performance piece titled “My Holes, My Heritage” — a five-hour endurance monologue and performance piece outside the British Museum, in which she reflects on the post-colonial trauma stored in each orifice after accommodating thousands of men. Surrounded by projection loops of 1940s gay erotica and perfumed by the sterile musk of industrial sex, she recites Syrian harvesting songs between squirts of biodegradable lube, while a BBC arts correspondent solemnly declares it “a bold act of feminist empowerment reclaiming agency through intersectional genital cartography.”

