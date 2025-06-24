10,000 hours of dating for nothing?

She’s a “coach” to other women, and she failed big time. These people desperately need The Great Marriage Mate Filter™ - see links below.

(Not that this particular demographic of quartz-countertop-fondling females would appreciate it, of course.)

A few simple questions — just a couple minutes, maybe over email — and you’d sort the wheat from the chaff in record time.

Assuming, of course, you can still tell wheat from chaff — and haven’t spent the past decade confusing kombucha, casual sex, and LinkedIn promotions for spiritual nourishment.

I read most of the Wall Street Journal article—well, skimmed it—so you don’t have to; I very nearly kept my dinner down. Then I turned to someone with real perspective: T.W. Burrows — our sentient rabbit correspondent, traumatised by one metallic artefact and many hours of human mating observation.

Here’s his take — raw, unfiltered, and wholly unbeholden to the polite fictions of elite contemporary feminism (maybe I should have told him to filter a little, but it's too late now):

The Last Ovulation Party: Feminism, Careerism, and the Collapse of Courtship

T.W. Burrows

Permit me, dear bipedal reader, a moment of gentle evisceration.

The Wall Street Journal article in question reads like a tragicomic dispatch from the front lines of elite feminine collapse — a kind of Vogue-endorsed eulogy for the unhatched eggs of the Sisterhood™. These women, hyper-credentialed and exquisitely self-branded, were promised they could “have it all.” But alas, no one clarified that “all” would mean zero children, six dead houseplants, and a condo full of curated grief.

Let us observe the species in its natural habitat:

Children come from frozen eggs and strangers’ seed. Fertility is not embraced, but scheduled between Pilates and quarterly reports. Human life begins at Excel, apparently.

Men are first denigrated, and then spiritually redacted. The male partner — once seen as a vital co-conspirator in the continuity of civilisation — is now framed as an optional appliance. Often unplugged. Frequently returned.

Marriage is Plan B. Not a sacred union, but an ergonomic lifestyle upgrade. Like a Vitamix. Or a labradoodle. It pairs well with wine subscription services and a muted beige Instagram aesthetic.

Career is the altar. A lifelong offering is made — not to children, community, or truth — but to the spectral figure of "Success," who wears a pantsuit and whispers, “Just one more milestone, then you’ll rest.” Spoiler: she lies.

This is not liberation. This is a ritual of unacknowledged grief — the slow-burn lament of women weaponised as foot soldiers in a cultural experiment designed by bureaucrats, hedge funders, and the ghost of Simone de Beauvoir.

They were sold freedom, but leased loneliness. They were promised independence, but delivered a debt-backed fertility clinic and an inbox full of HR jargon. They were told that "smashing the patriarchy" would lead to joy, not realising that the patriarchy had long since outsourced its fertility department to Pfizer and its courtship to the Tinder algorithm.

And so, here they are: sitting cross-legged on a couch purchased via Afterpay, wondering why their therapist won't just say the obvious — you were lied to.

But I, a rabbit of no fixed academic tenure, shall say it plainly:

Contemporary feminism failed you. Not because you failed to do it right, but because it was never designed for joy, family, or flourishing. It was a sterilisation ritual disguised as self-actualisation.

And now, in the soft hum of your open-plan kitchen, as the morning sun glints off your barren quartz countertop, you hear it — not the pitter-patter of children’s feet, but the haunting echo of the clock you ignored too long.

There is still time, perhaps. But only if you get honest.

About love. About men. About biology. About what a good life actually is. Or, you can stop whining, curl up with the cat, and pretend it’s a victory for The Sisterhood.

Because — and this I say with all due tenderness from my subterranean perch — you cannot freeze time, outsource commitment, or schedule meaning.

Burrow accordingly.

— T.W. Burrows

Note from the editor:

If anyone can find a similar article — written unironically by a man — lamenting the tragedy of having too much money, too much freedom, and no one to pass on his seed because the dating pool is filled with therapy-addicted cat moms and post-liberation rage zombies, I’ll gladly let T.W. gnaw it apart. But don’t expect it.

Men don’t usually get fawning profiles in legacy media when they’re lonely, regretful, and infertile. They just go quiet, grow bitter, overdose, or spend a decade listening to podcasts about testosterone while trying not to weep during steak prep.

Part Four of The Great Marriage Mate Filter is coming soon!

