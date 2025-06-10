With so many broken relationships, acrimonious divorces, and multi-generational dysfunction, I figured it was time to do my part to save what’s left of family life in Western Civilisation.

What follows is The Great Marriage Mate Filter™ — a collection (in no particular order) of absolutely serious, and not at all outrageous questions to send to all potential life partners before you share a mortgage, DNA, or dinner with their parents. You’ll notice that I’ve included an “E” option (my readers are welcome to provide their “E” versions in the comments section below; in fact, please suggest questions and answers for the next batch. There are 1,000 of these questions planned. I’m hoping that T.W. Burrows agrees to take over the mission; a smart rabbit’s point of view on the human condition could be revealing.

In Part One, I offer the first 50 for your consideration. Think of it as emotional due diligence (and it might save someone a lot of alimony, too). Good luck.

1. How do you typically handle conflict?

A) I breathe and listen.

B) I always win because I’m always right.

C) I pretend it didn’t happen and hope they die of natural causes asap

D) I start a shared doc, a podcast, a Substack, or a petition, depending on the severity

E) None of the above. See comment below.

2. What does ‘a good weekend’ look like to you?

A) Quiet time, books, music, and a little light composting

B) A 3-day rave followed by a 2-day nap

C) Catching up on spreadsheets and mild anxiety

D) Running from whatever I committed to last week

E) None of the above. See comment below.

3. When you’re late for something, what’s the real reason?

A) It’s my culture, and you’re not allowed to question it.

B) I forgot I was a human with obligations

C) Fashionably on purpose—it’s a power move

D) Still emotionally recovering from my last conversation with my mother

E) None of the above. See comment below.

4. What do you believe about monogamy?

A) It’s sacred

B) It’s negotiable

C) It’s exhausting

D) That’s the board game with the little houses, right?

E) None of the above. See comment below.

5. Your approach to money is best described as:

A) Budgeted, tracked, and deeply resented

B) I manifest abundance by not checking my bank account

C) One word: crypto

D) I use emotional spending as therapy.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

6. How do you see your future family setup?

A) Kids, garden, and chickens

B) Childfree and yoga-flexible

C) A commune with rescued ferrets

D) I’ll get back to you once I master laundry

E) None of the above. See comment below.

7. Your biggest red flag (honestly)?

A) I can be very organised (and I expect others to be too)

B) I flirt with cult documentaries

C) I’ve rehearsed my breakup speech — just in case

D) I think "emotional availability" is a CIA term

E) None of the above. See comment below.

8. What’s your spiritual outlook?

A) Mindful agnostic with a daily gratitude practice

B) Ex-evangelical with trust issues

C) Singing Ave Maria during tax season

D) Not sure, but I once saw a UFO and felt something

E) None of the above. See comment below.

9. In a crisis, what role do you assume?

A) The calm strategist

B) The caffeine-fueled chaos goblin

C) The narrator of events

D) I disappear briefly, then return with snacks and a plan

E) None of the above. See comment below.

10. What are your thoughts on couples therapy?

A) A sacred rite of wallet extraction for those with arrested development.

B) Only if there are snacks

C) We should probably go now

D) I already brought a third party: my Instagram and TikTok followers

E) None of the above. See comment below.

11. How do you typically respond to feeling overwhelmed?

A) I make a to-do list so long it becomes performance art

B) I clean the kitchen like it insulted me

C) I doom scroll endlessly and pretend time isn’t real

D) I pretend I’m fine until someone makes eye contact

E) None of the above. See comment below.

12. When someone criticizes you, what’s your inner monologue?

A) “Thank you for your perspective. I will reflect.”

B) “You will regret this. In time.”

C) “They’re probably right. I am terrible at everything.”

D) “Haha. That’s funny. Wait—were they serious?”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

13. What’s your attachment style?

A) Secure and unexciting— just how I like it

B) Anxiously refreshing the last text

C) Avoidantly disappearing when things get real

D) Disorganised and sponsored by childhood

E) None of the above. See comment below.

14. When you get into an argument, what’s your go-to move?

A) Calm tone, logical points, soft eyes

B) Emotional flashbang, followed by strategic retreat

C) Change the topic to something meta and unresolvable

D) Bring up something from 2011, just “to win”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

15. What’s your relationship with crying?

A) An emotional release I embrace a lot.

B) I cry once per fiscal quarter

C) Only during old movies

D) I once cried, and a raccoon comforted me

E) None of the above. See comment below.

16. If your loved ones are upset, what is your first response?

A) Ask questions and listen

B) Fix it immediately, even if I don’t understand the issue

C) Assume it’s my fault and begin internal collapse

D) Panic, then offer snacks

E) None of the above. See comment below.

17. What’s your default mood on a Monday morning?

A) Focused and determined

B) Numb and reheating the same cup of coffee

C) Screaming inside but smiling outside

D) Emotionally suspicious of the entire workweek.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

18. How often do you need alone time?

A) A few hours here and there

B) One full day per week, or I begin to glitch

C) Constantly. I'm writing this from a blanket fort.

D) I only realised I needed it after I snapped at a lamp

E) None of the above. See comment below.

19. When was the last time you changed your mind about something important?

A) Probably several times this morning.

B) I don’t change my mind. I just rebrand my opinion

C) In 2016, and it still haunts me

D) I’m currently reconsidering this whole questionnaire

E) None of the above. See comment below.

20. How do you recharge?

A) Nature, naps, and no notifications

B) Vague spiritual rituals involving scented objects

C) Angry music, passive-aggressive journaling

D) Watching conspiracy documentaries and organising a sock drawer

E) None of the above. See comment below.

21. Did you have a good childhood? And, how would you describe it?

A) Yes. Stable, loving, and mildly over-scheduled

B) Yes, if you ignore the drama and the six parents.

C) Yes, in a character-building Victorian-orphan kind of way

D) A documentary waiting to happen

E) None of the above. See comment below.

22. What role did you play in your family growing up, and was this a good thing?

A) The golden child of the family, just as it should be.

B) The scapegoat. I “breathed wrong” and had blue eyes.

C) The peacemaker with digestive issues. And no, it hasn’t been great for my IBS.

D) The one forced to keep secrets, which still gives me PTSD.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

23. How often do you speak to your parents?

A) Weekly, with love

B) Occasionally, with boundaries

C) Rarely, with stress hives

D) I keep them on a rotating burner phone schedule

E) None of the above. See comment below.

24. What’s your relationship like with your siblings?

A) Supportive and close

B) Cordial but competitive

C) Estranged, but we like each other’s dog photos

D) I use a lawyer to communicate

E) None of the above. See comment below.

25. How do holidays with your family usually go?

A) Wholesome chaos and fond traditions

B) Polite tension, continual arguments, and a late apology text

C) Fireworks (and not the fun kind)

D) We celebrate separately for the safety of others.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

26. Growing up, what did you learn from your family about handling emotions?

A) I learned to handle them openly and with support

B) I believe they should always be dealt with using jokes.

C) Like a suspicious noise in the night: ignored until they are too loud to manage.

D) They should be dealt with using sudden volume changes and mysterious disappearances

E) None of the above. See comment below.

27. How did you learn to handle crying in your house?

A) I learned to listen and comfort.

B) I learned that everyone should just be silent and pretend nothing happened.

C) We pretended it was allergies, and then it usually went away.

D) I learned from my parents to just switch on the TV.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

28. What does “love” look like in your ideal family?

A) Hugs, honesty, and being there for each other

B) Nervous hovering

C) Control disguised as concern

D) I’m still trying to figure that out. Do I have PTSD?

E) None of the above. See comment below.

29. When someone in your ideal family makes a mistake, what would be your response?

A) Accountability, repair, and forgiveness

B) Passive aggression, denial, and turkey

C) Immediate blame, lifelong grudge

D) Swift exile and occasional gossip updates

E) None of the above. See comment below.

30. How has your family history shaped your views on relationships?

A) It gave me a healthy model I try to follow

B) I learned what not to do

C) I’m still unlearning the whole instruction manual

D) Therapy. Lots of costly therapy.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

31. How do you express affection?

A) Hugs, kind words, small gifts

B) Sarcasm and unsolicited documentaries

C) Awkward hovering followed by sudden retreat

D) I knit elaborate metaphors into casual conversation

E) None of the above. See comment below.

32. How comfortable are you talking about sex?

A) Open, honest, and respectful

B) Blushy but willing

C) Only after three drinks and an escape plan

D) Like I’m defusing a bomb while blindfolded

E) None of the above. See comment below.

33. What’s your ideal frequency of physical intimacy?

A) A few times a week, depending on connection

B) Once a day, like vitamins, but more fun

C) Whenever neither of us is tired, anxious, busy, or full, i.e. pretty much never.

D) I’m more into prolonged eye contact and spiritual merging

E) None of the above. See comment below.

34. What do you need to feel safe in an intimate relationship?

A) Consistency, communication, kindness

B) A signed emotional non-compete clause

C) To be seen, heard, and not psychoanalysed in real time

D) To not be touched until I initiate contact via coded signal

E) None of the above. See comment below.

35. How do you feel about public displays of affection?

A) Sweet.

B) Mildly awkward but tolerable

C) Like watching a dolphin trying to use chopsticks

D) A threat to civil order

E) None of the above. See comment below.

36. How would you like to be comforted when you're upset?

A) Hugs, words of reassurance, someone listening

B) Snacks, memes, and total silence

C) Left alone until the ghost of my mood evaporates

D) A three-part apology haiku and a weighted blanket

E) None of the above. See comment below.

37. What does ‘emotional intimacy’ mean to you?

A) Sharing honestly, listening deeply

B) Eye contact that makes me feel seen and terrified

C) Knowing someone’s snack preferences and trauma in equal measure

D) Crying near each other but pretending it’s about the movie

E) None of the above. See comment below.

38. How would you feel if your partner cried in front of you?

A) I would feel like offering comfort

B) I would panic and try to fix everything immediately

C) I freeze and mentally search for a safe exit

D) I mirror cry like some tragic empathy sponge

E) None of the above. See comment below.

39. How important is physical touch in your relationship?

A) Very — it’s a core love language

B) I like it, but not all the time

C) I need a scheduled window and five minutes’ notice

D) I flinch when someone high-fives me

E) None of the above. See comment below.

40. How would your past partners describe your approach to affection?

A) Warm, attentive, loving

B) Touch-and-go (literally and emotionally)

C) “Affectionate, once you pass the boss level”

D) Somewhere between ‘Victorian ghost’ and ‘feral raccoon’

E) None of the above. See comment below.

41. What’s your relationship with work?

A) I enjoy it and maintain healthy boundaries

B) I live for it, sleep near it, and might marry it one day

C) It funds my hobbies and existential crises

D) I’m still waiting to be discovered by the universe

E) None of the above. See comment below.

42. How important is career ambition in a partner?

A) Children and family life comes first.

B) Essential — how else will be pay for the nanny, cook, and cleaner?

C) Meh. I just want them to be happy and pay their half

D) I’m suspicious of ambition. That’s how the Illuminati recruit

E) None of the above. See comment below.

43. What’s your monthly budgeting style?

A) Spreadsheet, forecast, colour-coded doom

B) I check my account balance by squinting and hoping

C) A bit chaotic, but rent is paid (eventually)

D) I believe money is energy, and my chakras are overdrawn

E) None of the above. See comment below.

44. How do you feel about debt?

A) Avoid it if possible; pay it down quickly

B) It’s just part of the modern experience

C) I’m in a deeply committed relationship with my student loan

D) I refer to it as "my invisible roommate"

E) None of the above. See comment below.

45. How should a couple handle finances?

A) Joint accounts + clear shared goals

B) Some shared, some separate — case by case

C) Completely separate, with periodic audits

D) A secret cash jar and plausible deniability

E) None of the above. See comment below.

46. What’s your financial philosophy?

A) Save diligently, spend sensibly.

B) YOLO with a savings account

C) Crypto, caffeine, and chaos

D) I don't need money. I have opinions

E) None of the above. See comment below.

47. What’s your dream job situation?

A) Fulfilling work, flexible hours

B) Rich enough not to need a job

C) Artist with a sugar-free patron

D) Off-grid goat herder.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

48. What’s your attitude toward capitalism?

A) Flawed but semi-functional

B) Burn it all down and eat the rich

C) I don’t love it, but I have an Etsy shop

D) I survive it with memes and moral compromises

E) None of the above. See comment below.

49. If you suddenly became rich, what’s the first thing you’d do?

A) Pay off debts and help loved ones

B) Buy land, plant trees, disappear

C) Hire a therapist, chef, and lawyer (in that order)

D) Buy X and block everyone who wronged me

E) None of the above. See comment below.

50. How would you describe your political views?

A) I believe in the power of hashtags, mandatory feelings, and banning things for equality.

B) I want smaller government, bigger trucks, and to return to a time that never actually existed.

C) I don’t believe in taxes, seatbelts, or reality—unless my crypto crashes.

D) I vote with my chickens and my economy runs on goat milk.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

Please leave your answers, experiences, and suggestions in the comments section below, and brace yourself for Part Two, coming soon.

